Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Patience, Sacrifices: PM Modi on What Took For Ram Lalla's Arrival After 500 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the factors that led to Ram Lalla's arrival after 500-year wait.

Ronit Singh
Patience, Sacrifices: PM Modi on What It Took For Ram Lalla's Arrival
Patience, Sacrifices: PM Modi on What It Took For Ram Lalla's Arrival | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the factors that led to Ram Lalla's arrival after 500-year wait. Addressing the dignitaries gathered for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the Prime Minister highlighted that Ram Lalla has arrived after centuiries of wait, patience and sacrifices.

"Lord Ram has finally arrived (in his abode) following the wait of centuries. After the patience that we showed for centuries and the sacrifices we made, our Lord Ram has finally arrived," said PM Modi after Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. 

Seeking apology from the deity, the Prime Minister said, "Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple."

“Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as there was something lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us.”

PM Modi Thanks SC For Historic Ram Mandir Verdict

The Prime Minister thanked the Supreme Court for delivering the historic verdict on Ram Janmbhoomi dispute in 2019. “Ram's existence was questioned. Will express thanks to SC for doing justice and temple was built in accordance with law,” he said. 

A chapter to end Ayodhya dispute unfolded when the apex court led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, delivered a landmark judgment. Ruling in favour of the Hindu side, the top court ordered that the entire disputed land would be handed over to a trust established by the government. The 2003 ASI survey report played crucial role in the court judgement. 

After years of struggle, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The Pran Pratishtha was watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. 

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the consecration took place.

“January 22, 2024, is not just a date, but the beginning of a new era. The construction of Ram Mandir has filled people with a new energy. Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it,” said the Prime Minister.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Ram Mandir
