Published 13:07 IST, September 27th 2024
'Want Congress, Siddaramaiah to Emerge Stronger': DK Shivakumar at Republic Summit
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed at the Republic Kannada Summit and discussed about his aspirations to become Chief Minister of the state
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed at the Republic Kannada Summit and discussed about his aspirations to become Chief Minister of the state | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:58 IST, September 27th 2024