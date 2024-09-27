sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Want Congress, Siddaramaiah to Emerge Stronger': DK Shivakumar at Republic Summit

Published 13:07 IST, September 27th 2024

'Want Congress, Siddaramaiah to Emerge Stronger': DK Shivakumar at Republic Summit

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed at the Republic Kannada Summit and discussed about his aspirations to become Chief Minister of the state

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed at the Republic Kannada Summit and discussed about his aspirations to become Chief Minister of the state
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed at the Republic Kannada Summit and discussed about his aspirations to become Chief Minister of the state | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:58 IST, September 27th 2024