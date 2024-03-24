Advertisement

Bulandshahr (UP), May 18 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested after an encounter with police in the Pachota Gate area here, police said on Wednesday.

Sabu alias Sabuddin sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire, they said.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from his possession, police said.

As many as 13 criminal cases, including that of robbery and attempt to murder, are registered against Sabu at different police stations of Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts, they said.

An accomplice of Sabu managed to give police a slip. Efforts are on to nab him, they said.