Wanted Criminal Arrested in Noida for Murder of Air India Crew Member

Noida: Wanted criminal in the murder of Air India Crew member Suraj Mann was arrested today by Noida Police in an encounter. The apprehended criminal has been identified as Naveen Sharma, son of Dinesh Sharma, residing in Vijay Vihar, Delhi. Naveen Sharma is a sharpshooter associated with Gangster Kapil Mann, also known as Kallu Gang. Also, a reward of Rs 25,000 was placed on him. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in several heinous crimes, including an open daylight murder of a builder at Delhi's border in 2021. Interrogation regarding previous cases is also underway.

Noida Sector 39 police received a tip-off that a shooter from the Kapil Mann gang would cross the barricades of Sector 43, where Noida Police was intensively checking vehicles. Based on this information, additional barricades were set up. While checking a motorist, he failed to stop and, in an attempt to evade inspection, fired shots at the police team. In response, the Noida Police returned fire, hitting the criminal in the leg during the crossfire. The shooter was subsequently arrested and taken to Noida Government Hospital.

Police recovered a 315-bore pistol, two live cartridges, one empty 315-bore cartridge, and a Splendid motorcycle. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Mann in Sector 104, Noida. Naveen Sharma provided details to the police about the modus operandi behind the killing, revealing that he had followed the victim's routine for several days before executing the plan.

Noida Sector 39 police officials stated, “Naveen Sharma is the primary sharpshooter of the Kapil Mann gang. In 2021, Naveen, in collaboration with Kapil, killed a builder, placing him on the police radar. After 2021, Naveen and Kapil were incarcerated together, and Naveen became the sharpshooter for Kapil alias Kallu Gang, responsible for planning and executing deals and murders in consultation with Kapil Mann.”

Suraj Mann, the victim, is the brother of Parvesh Mann. Parvesh and Kapil had a longstanding rivalry, and Suraj was killed by members of Kapil Mann's gang as retaliation for his father's death.

Both families have been embroiled in a land dispute for the past 15 years. Parvesh Mann is currently in Mandoli jail in Delhi, affiliated with the Neeraj Bawana gang, while Kapil Mann is also incarcerated, associated with the Gogi gang. Police are investigating the long-standing rivalry between these two gangs.

Suraj Mann had relocated to Noida from Delhi to distance himself from the family rivalry but was shot by bike-borne assailants on Friday while returning from a gym in Hajipur in Noida Sector 104.