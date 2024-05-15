Advertisement

Jhunjhunu: In a shocking incident that surfaced in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, a wanted criminal of Haryana allegedly shot himself dead near Khanpur village of Singhana after seeing himself surrounded by the team of Haryana Police. Reports suggest that the criminal, before ending his life, had fired two aerial shots in front of the police. The deceased was identified as Sanjay alias Bhediya, resident of Kalhana Charkhi Dadri. The police team immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead.

A senior police official from the Singhana police station said that Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) team had received an input that the wanted criminal Sanjay was hiding at a ‘Ashram’ near Mehrana in Singhana police station area.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken

A police team immediately reached the ashram and raided the place. On spotting him, the police team asked Sanjay to surrender. Seeing himself surrounded by the police, he first fired two shots in air and later committed suicide.

Advertisement

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further legal action will be taken. Sanjay alias Bhediya, was the wanted criminal of Haryana carrying a reward of Rs 5,000. It is being said that over 20 criminal cases including robbery and kidnapping were registered against him.

Advertisement

According to the police, Sanjay alias Bhediya along with his friend Rohit Kaliyana had fired at a shop and house of a crusher contractor in Anaj Mandi, in October, 2020. Later, they fired outside the house of two other people on the same day.

The police arrested three accused in the case, however, Sanjay was absconding. The Haryana Police was searching for him for the last few days.

