Hours after killing of a government employee by terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu, the police has identified a Pakistan terrorist involved in the killing and announced a Rs 10 lakh reward on any information leading to him. The terrorist from Pakistan has been identified as Lashkar Commander Abu Hamza and is instrumental in carrying out attacks in the last as well.

Additional Director General of Police Jammu Anand Jain said that two Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists stormed the home of a Territorial Army official in Village Kunda Tope, mere kilometers away from the revered shrine, Shahdra Sharief and carried out attack in which thhe official's brother, Mohd Razaq, fell victim to the terrorists' gunfire after the official narrowly escaped their grasp.

"A criminal case has been initiated under various sections of the IPC and UAPA. An intensified investigation is underway to apprehend all those involved, with one of the terrorists identified as a foreign national code-named Abu Hamza. A reward of Rs 10 lakh has also been issued for any information leading to him," he added.

Yesterday, during a terror attack at Kunda Tope area of Shahdra Shareef Shrine, a person namely Mohd Razaq, son of Mohd Akbar and resident of Kunda Tope has succumbed to his injuries after being fired upon by armed terrorists. Rajouri Police registered a criminal case in FIR No.48 under sections 302, 120b, 121a, 122, 458 IPC; 7/27 IAA & 13, 15, 16 UAPA has been registered at PS Thanamandi.

Hamza was involved in terror activities, including the killing of Mohd Razaq yesterday in Kunda village of Rajouri. The terrorist has carried out many terror attacks, and indulged in radicalisation and recruitment in terror outfits, as well as terrorist financing and other unlawful activities.