Published 21:02 IST, July 24th 2024

Was Asked to Sign Affidavits Implicating Thackerays, Pawar By Fadnavis' Aide: Claims Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh claimed that an intermediary of Devendra Fadnavis had asked him to sign affidavits implicating crucial leaders of the then MVA govt.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
former maharashtra home minister anil deshmukh
Was Asked to Sign Affidavits Implicating Thackerays, Pawar By Fadnavis' Aide To...: Anil Deshmukh | Image: PTI
