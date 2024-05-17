In hair-raising claims, Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events in the Swati Maliwal assaultgate late Thursday evening, some shocking claims came to the surface with the sitting Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader narrating her ordeal to the Delhi police, and revealing the magnitude and scale of the assault.

In her statement to the Delhi Police, Maliwal revealed how she was pushed back by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and close aide Bibhav Kumar during an altercation that took place inside the CM's residence on Monday.

In hair-raising claims, Maliwal alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest and lower part of the body. The AAP MP also informed the Delhi Police that she was also verbally abused by Bibhav, who had allegedly used cuss words against her.

According to sources, Bibhav attacked Maliwal by slapping the MP on her face without any provocation while also allegedly hitting her in the chest and punching her in the stomach. Bibhav also reportedly kept threatening her, saying, “dekh lenge, niptaa denge (we will see to it, and we will settle it)”.

The horrific acts of violence took place inside the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly present in the house at the time of assault.

Maliwal's statement was recorded for four-and-a-half hours by a team of Delhi Police led by an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer.

In her statement running through two-and-a-half pages, Maliwal has given a detailed account of the assault which took place inside the Delhi chief minister's residence, according to top sources in the Delhi Police.

FIR Lodged in the Case Mentions Bibhav Kumar’s Name

Meanwhile, top officials in the Delhi Police told Republic that an FIR has been filed in the case, and that the complaint mentions the name of Bibhav Kumar who is the primary accused in the matter.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman and assault. These include Section - 354 (assault), Section - 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section - 508 of the IPC.

Maliwal's statement, which was recorded under the CrPC section 161, has now been converted into an FIR.

Swati Maliwal Gets Protection: 4 CRPF Commandoes to Be Stationed Outside Her House

Soon after the team of Delhi Police officials left Maliwal's residence after recording her statement in the assaultgate, following four-and-a-half-hours of discussion, reports emerged that the AAP MP has been given the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection, and four commandoes of the CRPF will now be stationed outside her residence.

Notably, members of the Delhi Police had gone to Maliwal's house twice within a span of 24 hours, and after recording Maliwal's statement, the officials briefed the Delhi Police Commissioner over the matter.

Led by Additional Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha, the team went to Maliwal's residence around 1.50 pm to seek details of the incident. Kushwaha was accompanied by a woman police officer.

'What Happened to Me Was Very Bad’: Swati Maliwal Breaks Silence

In her first public remarks since the alleged assault, Maliwal expressed hope for an appropriate action in the matter, even as she stressed that the last few days have been very difficult for her.

Thanking those who prayed for her, the AAP MP said, "What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken”.

Breaking her silence on the alleged assault nearly an hour after the Delhi Police recorded her statement, Maliwal took to social media platform ‘X’, and wrote: “Those who indulge in the character assassination have alleged that I was doing it on the instructions of the other party… All that I can say at this point is: May God keep them happy".

"A crucial election is underway in the country, and Swati Maliwal is not important, but the issues of the country are”, she further said in the post on ‘X’.

'Must Raise Voice Against Perpetrators': NCW Chief Lauds Maliwal's Move

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma also took to ‘X’, praising Swati Maliwal's move.

“Well done @SwatiJaiHind . We must rise our voice against the perpetrators (sic)", Sharma wrote in a post.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCW had summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over the assault allegations. His hearing is scheduled at 11 am on Friday.