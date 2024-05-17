The AAP MP has also informed the Delhi Police that Bibhav Kumar had hurled abuses at her, while allegedly using cuss words against her. | Image:PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a serious turn of events pertaining to the alleged assault involving sitting Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal, some disturbing details have come to the fore in connection with the assaultgate as Maliwal narrated the gut-wrenching ordeal to the Delhi police Thursday evening, disclosing the shocking scale of assault. Revealing the magnitude of the alleged assault, Maliwal, sources say, informed the Delhi Police how Bibhav Kumar (personal secretary & close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and primary accused in the matter) kept hitting her in the lower abdomen even as she kept pleading for him to stop the abuse while also explicitly mentioning that she was menstruating at the time as she was on her periods. And how she stormed out of the residence of Kejriwal – who was very much present at the time of the assault — to make a frantic call at the police station, informing the officials about the ghastly incident.

Republic has learnt from reliable sources that the FIR filed in connection with the assault mentions the sequence of events in which the horrendous acts of abuse took place at Kejriwal's house on a dreadful Monday.

Advertisement

From Bibhav dastardly pushing Maliwal back during an altercation to him slapping her without provocation and allegedly punching her in the stomach, some extremely unsettling details have emerged from the FIR lodged in the matter.

In a chilling claim, Maliwal has alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest and lower abdomen.

Advertisement

The AAP MP has also informed the Delhi Police that Bibhav had hurled abuses at her, allegedly using cuss words against her.

Furthermore, as Maliwal – who was “wailing in pain” at the time – tried to resist Bibhav's advances at her, he reportedly threatened the AAP MP, saying, “dekh lenge, niptaa denge (we will see to it, and we will settle it)”.

Advertisement

The gruesome act took place inside the drawing room of Arvind Kejriwal's house, and the Delhi CM was present there at the time of assault, sources told Republic, citing details from the FIR.

In her statement running through two-and-a-half pages, Maliwal, sources say, gave a detailed account of the assault, mentioning the following:

Advertisement

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was present in the house at the time of assault.

Arvind Kejriwal Maliwal had gone to the drawing room inside Kejriwal's house, where she was waiting for the CM.

Bibhav arrived in the room where she was waiting for the CM, and started abusing her.

Bibhav then slapped her without provocation and started hitting her. He allegedly hit Maliwal in the face, chest and the stomach. He also hit her in the lower part of body.

As Maliwal tried to resist the assault, screaming and shouting that he should leave her and let her go, he kept beating her while also continuously hurling abuses at her in Hindi.

She told him that she was in a lot of pain as she was on her periods, pleading with him to leave her, but in vain.

Bibhav kept threatening Maliwal, claiming at the time that he “shall see to it”.

Maliwal eventually ran outside, and made a phone call to the police as soon as she came out.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman and assault. These include Section - 354 (assault), Section - 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section - 508 of the IPC.

Advertisement

Maliwal's statement was recorded for four-and-a-half hours by a team of Delhi Police led by an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer. Her statement, which was recorded under the CrPC section 161, was converted into an FIR.