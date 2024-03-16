Was Mamata Banerjee Pushed From Back? TMC Clears What Really Happened

Advertisement

Kolkata: Dismissing the initial ‘medical bulletin’ report that stated someone pushed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from behind, the Trinamool Congress on Friday said that she felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed at her house, leading to her forehead injury.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) felt a bit dizzy and then collapsed, nobody pushed her from behind. After falling, she got injured; the doctor is looking into everything," said West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja.

She urged the masses to refrain from making wrong meaning of the incident. "Details will come out soon; checkups are going on...Everybody wants the well-being of Mamata Banerjee, however, taking the wrong meaning of this is injustice," Panja said.

She further said that the reason for the collapse could be high blood pressure or sugar and the hospital will release further bulletins.

"Didi is also a human being and she has a very hectic schedule. Everyone wants her to stay healthy. But no want should mock on the incident or make a wrong prediction for the cause of the incident," she added.

Earlier the director of the state-run SSKM hospital, Manimoy Bandyopadhyay, shared a major health update on CM Mamata Banerjee, who suffered a deep gash on her forehead after a fall at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the SSKM director informed that Mamata was discharged after receiving treatment for her injury.

He said the chief minister was admitted to the hospital with a "history of (a) fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind."

The hospital director informed further that doctors administered three stitches on her forehead and another on the nose.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 7.30 pm with a history of a fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose, which was bleeding profusely," Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said while addressing reporters outside the hospital.

