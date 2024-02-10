Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Was Police Vehicle Behind Guwahati Hit-and-Run Case? Cops Unravel Shocking Details

It was found that the suspected vehicle was fitted with Red/Green lights as is used in police vehicles and was also fitted with siren like equipment.

Anirudha Bhakat
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Guwahati: In a bizarre hunt for an accused of a hit and run case, the Guwahati Police has made a sensational discovery of private vehicles using sirens with red and blue light bars and unauthorized use of ‘Govt of Assam’ tag on number plates. The nabbed accused identified as Arin Kataki is the son of a senior forest official.

On January 26, Narabahadur Thapa was hit by an unidentified vehicle at around 8.30pm in the Nalapara area of the city, resulting in his death after sustaining major injuries. The vehicle fled from the spot leaving the injured person unattended. A police case was registered under section 279/304(A) of IPC. However, during investigation, it was found that the suspected vehicle was fitted with Red/Green lights as is used in police vehicles and was also fitted with siren like equipment. The police was clueless whether it was a cop vehicle or any private vehicle fitted with such equipment.

Revealing the details of the investigation, Police Commissioner of Guwahati Diganta Barah said that further investigation led the police to clues regarding possible involvement of a private Scorpio vehicle. “The suspect Arin Kataki, a 20 year old college student, was picked up by police on Saturday and was put to thorough interrogation during which the detained person confessed to the crime,” Barah informed the media.

“Based on information received during the investigation, police recovered the vehicle , Scorpio(Black) bearing R / No AS01FF 05555, which was involved in the hit and run incident on 26/01/24 and which was kept concealed in a garage at Six Mile . Surprisingly it was found that in the private Scorpio vehicle it was written as “Govt. Of Assam." The vehicle was found to be fitted with red/green warning lights and a Siren,” the Commissioner of Police Guwahati said.

New penal sections have been added in the case i.e, section 201/304 IPC for causing destruction of evidence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police have informed this correspondent that the accused, son of a senior forest official identified as Pranjal Kataki presently posted as Assistant Conservator of Forest, was found to be leading a completely indiscipline life. Police have also recovered videos and photographs of the accused where he has been seen blazing a automatic gun used by service personnel and also partying with his friends with police lightbars and sirens blaring.

Interestingly, in both the private vehicles belonging to Pranjal Kataky, father of the accused, it was written as “Govt Of Assam”. Legal steps for the same has been initiated.

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

