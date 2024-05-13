Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received two calls from the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal had been assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, who is considered a close aide of Kejriwal. According to sources, Swati Maliwal, who had been abroad for several weeks and notably absent during the chief minister's involvement in the excise policy case, visited Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. However, it is claimed that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide, stopped her from meeting the chief minister.

Sources close to the matter said that two calls were received in a span of 15 minutes regarding the alleged incident. At 9:15, Swati Maliwal made the first PCR call from the Chief Minister's residence. A second call was made at 9:30, during which Swati complained of being assaulted, specifically naming Bibhav.

The second call was related to Swati's Personal Assistant (PA) allegedly assaulting her. Swati then departed for the police station. Upon being advised to obtain a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) report, she refused, stating she would return later.

However, this is not the first time Swati has alleged an assault. Earlier she had accused her father of sexually assaulting her.

‘Was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child’

"I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. I was very small at that time. My father used to beat me up and I used to hide under the bed to save myself," she said. "While hiding under the bed, I used to think how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights," she said. Narrating her ordeal, Maliwal had said that her father would grab her by her braid and slam her against the wall, leading to severe bleeding. "This happened till I was in Class 4," she recalled.

Who Is Swati Maliwal?

Swati Maliwal, an engineering student, made a significant decision at the age of 22 by leaving her job at HCL to engage in volunteer work in the slums and villages of India. This dedication led her to become one of the youngest participants in the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011.

She has been associated with various campaigns and movements related to women's rights and welfare. She has served as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and has been vocal about issues such as women's safety, gender equality, and empowerment. Maliwal has been involved in advocacy efforts to combat crimes against women and to promote legislative reforms to address gender-based violence in India.