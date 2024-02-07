English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Watch | 1265 Kg Laddu Prepared by Hyderabad Man To Offer at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

7-day rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of the newly built Ayodhya Mandir began yesterday. Today, the Pravesh of Ram Lalla Murti will take place.

Apoorva Shukla
Massive laddu enroute for Ram Mandir, Ayodhya
Massive laddu enroute for Ram Mandir, Ayodhya | Image: ANI
Ayodhya: In a gesture of immense devotion, a resident of Hyderabad has crafted a colossal laddu (a kind of Indian sweet) weighing a staggering 1265 kg to offer at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. This comes as the entire nation is preparing for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Janmbhoomi mandir scheduled for January 22. 

To ensure the safe transportation of this mammoth laddu, a specially designed refrigerated glass box has been employed for its journey from Hyderabad to Ayodhya. The refrigeration is crucial not only for preserving the laddu's structural integrity but also for maintaining its freshness and taste during the considerable distance it will travel.

1256 kg Laddu prepared by Hyderabad resident for offering at Ram Mandir 

The ceremonies regarding the pran-pratishtha began yesterday. The entire ritual is planned for 7-days ending with pran-pratihstha ceremony on January 22 in the Abhijeet Muhurat. 

Following the Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan on Tuesday, the second ritual for Pran Pratishtha will be held today, January 18. The procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form, Ram Lalla, will take place in Ayodhya with the devotees bearing Saryu water in Mangal Kalash en route to the Ram Janambhoomi Mandir.

 

 

 

 

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

