Published 13:45 IST, September 8th 2024
WATCH: 35,000 Women Chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Pune's Ganapati Pandal, Creating World Record
Over 35,000 women chanted 'Atharvashirsha,' a Sanskrit text dedicated to Lord Ganesh.
The atmosphere was electric with spiritual fervor as women, adorned in traditional attire, began arriving at the venue as early as 1 AM. | Image: ANI
