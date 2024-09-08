sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • WATCH: 35,000 Women Chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Pune's Ganapati Pandal, Creating World Record

Published 13:45 IST, September 8th 2024

WATCH: 35,000 Women Chant 'Atharvashirsha' at Pune's Ganapati Pandal, Creating World Record

Over 35,000 women chanted 'Atharvashirsha,' a Sanskrit text dedicated to Lord Ganesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The atmosphere was electric with spiritual fervor as women, adorned in traditional attire, began arriving at the venue as early as 1 AM.
The atmosphere was electric with spiritual fervor as women, adorned in traditional attire, began arriving at the venue as early as 1 AM. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:45 IST, September 8th 2024