English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

WATCH | Agra Man Dies After Crowd, Instead of Helping Him Reach Hospital, Loots Him of Rs 1.5 Lakhs

Instead of assisting a 46-year-old dying man, in reaching a nearby hospital, bystanders were seen busy looting him in Agra.

Radhika Dhawad
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Agra: Instead of assisting Dharmendra Kumar Gupta, a 46-year-old man who had met with a road accident a few days ago, in reaching a nearby hospital, bystanders were seen busy looting him.

The incident unfolded on the busy streets of Agra, where Gupta was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Unfortunately, Gupta succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisement

Upon acknowledging the severity of the incident, the police reportedly stated their intention to file an FIR in the matter.

Sharing the shocking video, a user named Saba Khan, wrote on X, “Dharmendra a businessman with two others was lying injured on the road waiting for help but people were looting the money instead of helping them.”

Advertisement

#AgraShocker 

Dharmendra a businessman with two others was lying injured on the road waiting for help but people were looting the money instead of helping them.

A video is going viral after the horrific road accident that took place on the evening of January 9 in Agra, UP. 

A… pic.twitter.com/bSJ7W7ll9M

— Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) January 13, 2024

She added, “A video is going viral after the horrific road accident that took place on the evening of January 9 in Agra, UP. A container driver, under the influence of alcohol, had crushed more than a dozen vehicles, including five cars, on the highway. Three people were killed in the accident, including the businessman.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement