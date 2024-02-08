Advertisement

Agra: Instead of assisting Dharmendra Kumar Gupta, a 46-year-old man who had met with a road accident a few days ago, in reaching a nearby hospital, bystanders were seen busy looting him.

The incident unfolded on the busy streets of Agra, where Gupta was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Unfortunately, Gupta succumbed to his injuries.

Upon acknowledging the severity of the incident, the police reportedly stated their intention to file an FIR in the matter.

Sharing the shocking video, a user named Saba Khan, wrote on X, “Dharmendra a businessman with two others was lying injured on the road waiting for help but people were looting the money instead of helping them.”

She added, “A video is going viral after the horrific road accident that took place on the evening of January 9 in Agra, UP. A container driver, under the influence of alcohol, had crushed more than a dozen vehicles, including five cars, on the highway. Three people were killed in the accident, including the businessman.”

