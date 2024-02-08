Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
WATCH | Chairs Thrown, Punches Hurled in Kabbadi Match in Andhra, DRAMATIC Visuals Surface
A massive clash erupted between two groups of Kabaddi players during a match of the 'Adudam Andhra' tournament in Nandyal.
Ronit Singh
Nandyal: A massive clash erupted between two groups of Kabaddi players during a match of the 'Adudam Andhra' tournament in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal.
Responding to the incident, Nandikotkur Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Sobharani said, "During the 'Adudam Andhra' event, a Kabaddi match took place between Chetan Kota and Nagataur, which resulted in Nagataur's defeat by five points. However, after the match, tension flared up leading to personal clashes between the two players."
Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:08 IST
