Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Watch: Courageous Commuters in Mumbai Rescue Man Trapped Under Train in Viral Video

Commuters in Mumbai bravely rescued a man trapped under a train, showcasing unity and heroism, captured in a viral video.

Garvit Parashar
Courageous Commuters in Mumbai Rescue Man Trapped Under Train in Viral V
Courageous Commuters in Mumbai Rescue Man Trapped Under Train in Viral V | Image:Instagram: theindianfeed
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Humans are all different in many ways, whether it be language, colour, location, or other things, but the thing that binds us together is humanity. And a new video has emerged that makes all of us believe that humanity exists. A group of people travelling from Mumbai by local train came together to rescue a man trapped under train at the Vashi station on Wednesday.

The intense footage shows the nerve-wracking moments as passengers banded together to move the train, freeing the trapped individual. Amidst initial chaos, the rescue efforts evolved into a well-coordinated operation, with people working together to ensure the man's safety.

The sight of strangers joining forces for a common goal has struck a chord with viewers worldwide. Thankfully, the outcome of the rescue was positive, with reports confirming that the man suffered only minor injuries.

This information was corroborated by another Reddit user who claimed to have been aboard the same train, providing additional reassurance regarding the individual's well-being.

Comments of the videos also sread a positive message: 

"God bless the people who saved him."

“Manpower is superior than any other.” 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

