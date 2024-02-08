Advertisement

The deplorable condition of hostel rooms at the nation's premier institute, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which is renowned for producing the finest engineers, is a matter of grave concern. The lamentable state of the hostel rooms at IIT Bombay is a pressing issue that demands attention.

A meme page on Instagram posted a video of the hostel room captioned the video, “IIT Bombay students are cream of the nation. They must be living in pristine rooms.IIT Bombay Hostel”

Advertisement

A page on social media shared a video of the hostel that fetched varied reactions. One user commented, “Bhai mein IIT Bombay Jana chahta hu...lekin tumne dara diya”

Advertisement

Another wrote, "Bhai main nhi kar rha ab padhai local college main jaunga at least apne sudar Ghar main to rahunga."

One user reacted, "To be completely fair... This isn't even the worst room!"

Advertisement

Furthermore, residents of the hostel frequently express grievances about rats in the kitchen, along with the unsettling discovery of worms and metal pieces in their meals.

A user on platform X went so far as to draw a comparison between the substandard state of the hostel rooms and that of prisons in Norway along with a caption that read, "Thanks Nandan. My son is studying there. This is the second year hostel meme on the net."

Advertisement

Thanks Nandan. My son is studying there. This is the second year hostel meme on the net. pic.twitter.com/aaa2CzqNbO — Gopal Srinivasan (@GopalSri) June 20, 2023

The top institution, in June 2023, received a donation of Rs 315 crore from Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani for building world-class infrastructure.