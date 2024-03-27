×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

WATCH: Disturbing Video Shows Greater Noida Vendor 'Spitting On Fruits' Before Selling To Customers

Viral Video: Public demand for action against the accused escalated after seeing the video. The accused, Irfan Khan, reportedly sold fruits at Aicher Market.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Greater Noida: Fruit seller applying saliva on fruits before selling them to customers
Greater Noida: Fruit seller applying saliva on fruits before selling them to customers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: A fruit vendor was purportedly caught on camera spitting on the fruit he was selling to customers in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on social networking site X, which was formerly known as Twitter, by a man who claimed to have witnessed the vendor periodically chipping away at the goods before taking them to be sold to unwatchful customers. The text in the caption says, “This fruit seller is Mohammad Irfan. He sells fruit by spitting on them. The location is Aichchhaar, Noida. They want to earn from us but have so much of ha*red for us. Shameful.”

Police Searching The Accused 

The President of the BJP, Yuva Morcha Mandal, filed a complaint against the accused after the video went viral. Following that, a case has been filed against the fruit vendor by Beta-2 police station. The police are searching for the accused. For the past three days, this video has been making waves on social media. Public demand for action against the accused escalated after seeing the video. According to reports, Irfan Khan, the accused, used to sell fruits at Aicher Market.

Advertisement

Not New To The Public

But these kinds of instances are not new to the public. In a video filmed on February 16, 2020, in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim fruit vendor was observed setting up a variety of fruits on his cart in the middle of a marketplace. The fruit seller could be seen picking up each fruit individually as he arranged them on the trolley. And before he picked up a fruit to put in the cart, he would deliberately lick his hand, leaving it covered in saliva, before picking up the fruit and rearranging it on the cart. He deliberately spoiled the fruits that he intended to sell to his clients. 

The fruit seller Sheru Miyan was arrested by police on April 3, 2020, following this shocking incident. An FIR was filed against him in Madhya Pradesh under IPC 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shipping

Declining CAD

a few seconds ago
IPL 2024: Anil Kumble criticises Hardik Pandya

Kumble SLAMS Hardik

2 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram Visits Tirupati

4 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

4 minutes ago
Helping Stray Animals In Summer

How To Help Stray Animals

5 minutes ago
Actor Pratik Gandhi talks about increasing crime rates

Pratik On Madgaon Express

6 minutes ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara In Cropped Jacket

6 minutes ago
H&M spring sales recovery

H&M spring sales

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Indian Football Coach Igor Stimac

Afghan coach on India

12 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dons Sweatshirt

12 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Looks Stylish

13 minutes ago
Skin rashes in summer

Heat Rash Remedies

15 minutes ago
When will be see MS Dhoni bat in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni for CSK

16 minutes ago
Akshay and Prithviraj

Akshay Lauds Prithviraj

19 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's Ladakh Diaries

23 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

23 minutes ago
Aditi-Sidharth

Aditi-Siddharth Married

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News15 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo