Noida: A fruit vendor was purportedly caught on camera spitting on the fruit he was selling to customers in a video that has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on social networking site X, which was formerly known as Twitter, by a man who claimed to have witnessed the vendor periodically chipping away at the goods before taking them to be sold to unwatchful customers. The text in the caption says, “This fruit seller is Mohammad Irfan. He sells fruit by spitting on them. The location is Aichchhaar, Noida. They want to earn from us but have so much of ha*red for us. Shameful.”

Police Searching The Accused

The President of the BJP, Yuva Morcha Mandal, filed a complaint against the accused after the video went viral. Following that, a case has been filed against the fruit vendor by Beta-2 police station. The police are searching for the accused. For the past three days, this video has been making waves on social media. Public demand for action against the accused escalated after seeing the video. According to reports, Irfan Khan, the accused, used to sell fruits at Aicher Market.

Not New To The Public

But these kinds of instances are not new to the public. In a video filmed on February 16, 2020, in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim fruit vendor was observed setting up a variety of fruits on his cart in the middle of a marketplace. The fruit seller could be seen picking up each fruit individually as he arranged them on the trolley. And before he picked up a fruit to put in the cart, he would deliberately lick his hand, leaving it covered in saliva, before picking up the fruit and rearranging it on the cart. He deliberately spoiled the fruits that he intended to sell to his clients.



The fruit seller Sheru Miyan was arrested by police on April 3, 2020, following this shocking incident. An FIR was filed against him in Madhya Pradesh under IPC 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).





