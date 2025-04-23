WATCH: Earthquake Rocks Live Broadcast in Turkey, Anchor Stays Calm as Studio Shakes

The dramatic footage has since gone viral, with many praising her for her calm and professionalism during a moment of chaos. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a moment caught live on air, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey on Wednesday, rattling buildings, setting off alarms, and shaking a Turkey newsroom during a live broadcast.

News anchor was in the middle of delivering a segment when the tremors hit.

The studio lights swayed and the set visibly shook, but Bozbeyoglu maintained her composure. She paused momentarily before announcing, “A very strong earthquake is happening right now. A very strong earthquake is being felt in Istanbul.”

The dramatic footage has since gone viral, with many praising her for her calm and professionalism during a moment of chaos.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake’s epicenter was located 40 kilometers southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

Despite the strength of the quake, there were no immediate reports of major damage. Emergency teams have been deployed, and authorities are assessing the aftermath.