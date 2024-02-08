English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Watch: Fan Shakes As Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR; Epicentre in Afghanistan

According to reports by Pakistani media, tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

Isha Bhandari
Watch: Fan Shakes As Earthquake Tremors Felt in Afghanistan
Watch: Fan Shakes As Earthquake Tremors Felt in Afghanistan | Image:X
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt on Thursday afternoon in Delhi and its surrounding areas.  The earthquake was felt in the regions including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram. 

According to the National Center for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for the monitoring of earthquake activity, the tremors had its epicentre in Afghanistan.

Watch the Earthquake Being Felt by People 

As soon as the Earthquake news pored in, netzines took to social media platform X and shared the visuals of tremors being felt in their region.  

Earthquake Tremors in Lahore 

According to reports by Pakistani media, tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," it wrote on X.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

