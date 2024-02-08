Advertisement

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt on Thursday afternoon in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The earthquake was felt in the regions including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for the monitoring of earthquake activity, the tremors had its epicentre in Afghanistan.

Watch the Earthquake Being Felt by People

As soon as the Earthquake news pored in, netzines took to social media platform X and shared the visuals of tremors being felt in their region.

#Islamabad pic.twitter.com/bcwdQIYcRl — Dr Sardar Aly (@DrSardarAli0786) January 11, 2024

After the strong tremors of the earthquake in Islamabad, people came out of the offices, the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/x1A1VUfgcp — Majid Ejaz (@majidOfficial_x) January 11, 2024

Earthquake Tremors in Lahore

According to reports by Pakistani media, tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," it wrote on X.