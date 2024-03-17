×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

WATCH: Goa CM Sawant Stops Convoy to Help Accident Victims on Canacona Highway

In a now-viral video, Goa CM Sawant can be seen assisting an injured child and woman to get into a car and an ambulance to get immediate medical attention

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
South Goa: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night.

Visuals from the spot showed that several people had assembled to aid the victims. The police had already rushed to the spot and the ambulance was called in.

In the video, CM Sawant can be seen lifting a baby in a makeshift cloth stretcher and assisting the child to get into a car. Later he also assisted a woman who was lying on the road to put her in an ambulance and ensured that the injured were taken to a hospital.  

Earlier in the day, Sawant addressed the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Abhiyan in South Goa's Cuncolim.

"Dhanyawad Modi Ji! Addressed the Viksit Bharat #ModiKiGuarantee public meeting at Canacona, South Goa. Expressed gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodiJi for announcing the Central Cabinet Decision of Political Reservation for ST community in Goa. I congratulate Speaker Shri @rameshtawadkar for initiating the Punyadaan Yojana. People's love and trust shall bring #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar with #AbkiBaar400Paar." the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Sawant also interacted with market vendors and traders at Cuncolim and took their suggestions.

"Interacted with Market Vendors and Traders at Cuncolim under the Viksit Bharat #ModiKiGuarantee Sankalp Patra Abhiyan. Every Sujav is important for the BJP Sankalp Patra," he posted on X.

The chief minister also inaugurated some houses built by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at Canacona. Visuals from the spot showed him addressing the locals and interacting with children.

Sawant inaugurated the Verna Football Arena at Verna Nuvem in the presence of Law Minister Aleixo Sequeira and other dignitaries.

"Inaugurated the Verna Football Arena at Verna Nuvem in the presence of Law Minister Shri @AleixoASequeira, ZP and other dignitaries. The Arena complex built at the cost of Rs.10 Crore shall strengthen Football culture and also develop other sports," the Goa CM posted on X.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 07:13 IST

