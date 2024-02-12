Watch: Himanta Sarma Joins Dimasa Community in Celebrating Busu Dima Festival

Advertisement

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embraced the vibrant cultural tapestry of the state by participating in the Busu Dima festival with the Dimasa community in Guwahati on Sunday. The festival, steeped in tradition and agricultural significance, saw CM Himanta Sarma immersing himself in the festivities, highlighting the essence of unity and diversity.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma shared his joy, stating, “Celebrated the Busu Dima festival with the Dimasa community of Assam in Guwahati today. Flanked by dance forms such as Dimsa Baidima, the festival is dedicated to the hard work associated with harvesting the crop. Nature rituals are central to the culture of Assam.”

What is the Busu Dima festival?

The Busu Dima festival holds immense cultural importance among the Dimasa community, symbolizing gratitude towards nature for a bountiful harvest and acknowledging the toil of farmers. The festival resonates with the ethos of inclusivity, as people from various communities come together to rejoice in the spirit of unity.

Watch CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrating Busu Dima

आज गुवाहाटी में असम के दिमासा समाज के साथ बुसु दिमा त्योहार मनाया।



नृत्य कलाओं, जैसे दिमसा बैदिमा, से सुसज्जित यह उत्सव फसल की कटाई से जुड़े परिश्रम को समर्पित है।



प्रकृति के अनुष्ठान असम की संस्कृति के केंद्र बिंदु हैं। pic.twitter.com/zGa6kTtcQJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 11, 2024

Assam Govt gives nod to bill eliminating practices of magical healing

In the latest, the Assam government gave its nod to a bill to prohibit and eliminate practices of "magical healing" in the name of treatment, proposing strong punitive action against the "healers". The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Sharing the decisions taken at the meeting on X, Himanta Sarma wrote the cabinet also selected 10 cities/towns for a dedicated sustainable development programme and proposed to bring in reforms in the state municipal cadres.