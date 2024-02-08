English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Totally Viral/ WATCH: Mumbai Couple Romancing on Moving Scooter, Video Sparks Concerns About Road Safety

The footage has sparked concerns about road safety, as the couple was not wearing helmets during their unconventional scooter ride.

Isha Bhandari
WATCH: Mumbai Couple Romancing on Moving Scooter, Video Sparks Concerns About Road Safety
WATCH: Mumbai Couple Romancing on Moving Scooter, Video Sparks Concerns About Road Safety | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: In a daring display, a couple in Mumbai was caught on camera engaging in a risky stunt on their scooter. The viral video, shared by Bandra Buzz on X, depicts the couple navigating through the crowded streets of Bandra Reclamation Road while in a tight embrace, with the woman seated inversely on her partner's lap and both partially concealed under a shawl.

Watch the romantic couple caught on camera

Video sparks concerns about road safety 

The footage has sparked concerns about road safety, as the couple was not wearing helmets during their unconventional scooter ride.

The caption accompanying the video urged the attention of @MumbaiPolice to ensure everyone's safety on the roads.

Advertisement

Recorded by a fellow commuter, the video ignited outrage on social media platforms, prompting calls for immediate police intervention. 

Users expressed their disapproval of such behavior on the bustling streets, emphasizing the need for adherence to social norms and road safety regulations.

Advertisement

This incident echoes a similar occurrence in Delhi last year when a video of a couple hugging while riding a scooter went viral, emphasizing the recurring nature of such risky displays of affection on busy roads.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement