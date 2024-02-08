WATCH: Mumbai Couple Romancing on Moving Scooter, Video Sparks Concerns About Road Safety

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a daring display, a couple in Mumbai was caught on camera engaging in a risky stunt on their scooter. The viral video, shared by Bandra Buzz on X, depicts the couple navigating through the crowded streets of Bandra Reclamation Road while in a tight embrace, with the woman seated inversely on her partner's lap and both partially concealed under a shawl.

Watch the romantic couple caught on camera

This daring duo was spotted at Bandra Reclamation, turning heads with their unconventional scooter ride. @MumbaiPolice we kindly request your attention to ensure everyone's safety on the roads. 🛵 pic.twitter.com/mKrqCILXog — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) January 13, 2024

Video sparks concerns about road safety

The footage has sparked concerns about road safety, as the couple was not wearing helmets during their unconventional scooter ride.

The caption accompanying the video urged the attention of @MumbaiPolice to ensure everyone's safety on the roads.

Recorded by a fellow commuter, the video ignited outrage on social media platforms, prompting calls for immediate police intervention.

Users expressed their disapproval of such behavior on the bustling streets, emphasizing the need for adherence to social norms and road safety regulations.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence in Delhi last year when a video of a couple hugging while riding a scooter went viral, emphasizing the recurring nature of such risky displays of affection on busy roads.