Watch | Nayab Singh Saini Boards Vande Bharat Train From Chandigarh To New Delhi
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini travelled from Chandigarh to New Delhi on a Vande Bharat express train. A video of his journey is doing the rounds on social media.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini boards Vande Bharat train to Delhi from Chandigarh | Image: Haryana DPR
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday boarded the Vande Bharat express train to travel from Chandigarh to New Delhi. A video, released by Haryana department of public relations, showed Nayab Singh Saini carrying out work related important task during the journey.
The footage was shared by Haryana government department on social media platform on X.
