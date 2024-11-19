Published 12:17 IST, November 19th 2024
WATCH: Pack of Stray Dogs Spotted at Bangalore Airport's Terminal 2, Passengers Raise Concerns
Passengers have expressed their concerns, as spotting stray dogs in an airport is unusual and raises questions about safety and hygiene.
A recent video captured a pack of stray dogs roaming around Terminal 2 of Bangalore Airport. | Image: x
12:17 IST, November 19th 2024