Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

WATCH: Passenger Posts Shocking Viral Video Of Rats Roaming Freely Inside AC Coach, Railways Respond

Viral: Woman posted about her experience and the pictures of rats on X, formerly Twitter, tagging the Ministry of Railways, Central Railways, and Railway Seva

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Rats In Train Video
Rats In Train Video | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral Video: A woman on the Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express who was traveling in an AC compartment recently turned to social media to draw attention to the dirty state of the coach and to post a video of a rat scuttling around her seat. The woman posted about her experience and the pictures on X, formerly Twitter, tagging the Ministry of Railways, Central Railways, and Railway Seva. The caption reads, “Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue.”

In response to the woman's complaint, Railway Seva responded quickly and requested that Jasmita provide her PNR number. "Please share your PNR number and mobile number, preferably via DM, to enable us to take immediate action," said Railway Seva. On March 17, the woman was on the train. There were two videos in her post. A rat was observed scuttling around a coach seat in the first video. The coach's dusty mirror was seen in the other clip.

In October of last year, rats were found wandering around and consuming the food that had been placed inside a train's pantry. A passenger recorded the shocking event on camera, which was then posted to social media.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:49 IST

Viral

