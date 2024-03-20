Advertisement

Viral Video: A woman on the Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express who was traveling in an AC compartment recently turned to social media to draw attention to the dirty state of the coach and to post a video of a rat scuttling around her seat. The woman posted about her experience and the pictures on X, formerly Twitter, tagging the Ministry of Railways, Central Railways, and Railway Seva. The caption reads, “Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue.”

Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue. @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @RailwaySeva pic.twitter.com/czRqpMGYUW — Jasmita Pati (@JasmitaPati) March 19, 2024

In response to the woman's complaint, Railway Seva responded quickly and requested that Jasmita provide her PNR number. "Please share your PNR number and mobile number, preferably via DM, to enable us to take immediate action," said Railway Seva. On March 17, the woman was on the train. There were two videos in her post. A rat was observed scuttling around a coach seat in the first video. The coach's dusty mirror was seen in the other clip.



In October of last year, rats were found wandering around and consuming the food that had been placed inside a train's pantry. A passenger recorded the shocking event on camera, which was then posted to social media.