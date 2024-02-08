Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
Watch: PM Modi Gifts His Shawl To Young Girl After Her Soulful Singing Performance
PM Modi gifted his shawl to a young girl after being impressed by her soulful performance at Pongal celebrations in New Delhi.
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, on January 14, gifted his shawl to a young girl after being impressed by her soulful performance. The girl was performing during Pongal celebrations at Union Minister of State L Murugan's residence which PM Modi attended.
Impressed by the performance, PM Modi presented his shawl to young girl who participated in Pongal celebrations, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/C0It55kmMx
— BJP (@BJP4India) January 14, 2024
The young girl gave a singing performance with the song 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' following which PM Modi called her to commend her for her talent. The girl touched the PM's feet after which he presented her with a shawl off his back.
At the event, PM Modi also interacted with other visitors including kids who showed up for the celebrations.
"Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my family. Saint Tiruvallur has said that 'good harvest, educated men, and honest traders together build nation.' It is a tradition that on Pongal, the first harvest is offered to God," PM Modi said.
