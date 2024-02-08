PM Modi gifting his shawl to the young girl for her singing. | Image: X/@BJP4India

Advertisement

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, on January 14, gifted his shawl to a young girl after being impressed by her soulful performance. The girl was performing during Pongal celebrations at Union Minister of State L Murugan's residence which PM Modi attended.

Impressed by the performance, PM Modi presented his shawl to young girl who participated in Pongal celebrations, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/C0It55kmMx — BJP (@BJP4India) January 14, 2024

The young girl gave a singing performance with the song 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' following which PM Modi called her to commend her for her talent. The girl touched the PM's feet after which he presented her with a shawl off his back.

Girl greets PM Modi after her performance. Image: X/@BJP4India

The young singer touching PM Modi's feet. Image: X/@BJP4India

PM Modi gifting her shawl to the singer. Image: X/@BJP4India

At the event, PM Modi also interacted with other visitors including kids who showed up for the celebrations.

"Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my family. Saint Tiruvallur has said that 'good harvest, educated men, and honest traders together build nation.' It is a tradition that on Pongal, the first harvest is offered to God," PM Modi said.