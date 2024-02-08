English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Watch: PM Modi Gifts His Shawl To Young Girl After Her Soulful Singing Performance

PM Modi gifted his shawl to a young girl after being impressed by her soulful performance at Pongal celebrations in New Delhi.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi gifting his shawl to the young girl for her singing. | Image:X/@BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, on January 14, gifted his shawl to a young girl after being impressed by her soulful performance. The girl was performing during Pongal celebrations at Union Minister of State L Murugan's residence which PM Modi attended.

Impressed by the performance, PM Modi presented his shawl to young girl who participated in Pongal celebrations, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/C0It55kmMx

— BJP (@BJP4India) January 14, 2024

The young girl gave a singing performance with the song 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' following which PM Modi called her to commend her for her talent. The girl touched the PM's feet after which he presented her with a shawl off his back.

Girl greets PM Modi after her performance. Image: X/@BJP4India

 

The young singer touching PM Modi's feet. Image: X/@BJP4India

 

PM Modi gifting her shawl to the singer. Image: X/@BJP4India

 

At the event, PM Modi also interacted with other visitors including kids who showed up for the celebrations.

"Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my family. Saint Tiruvallur has said that 'good harvest, educated men, and honest traders together build nation.' It is a tradition that on Pongal, the first harvest is offered to God," PM Modi said. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement