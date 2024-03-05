Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

PM Modi Prays at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad | In Pics

PM Modi, who stayed in Hyderabad last night at the Raj Bhavan, proceeded to Sangareddy district after the temple visit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam in Secunderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam in Secunderabad | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 5, offered prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, Telangana, amid tight security. The temple priests presented Modi with a photo frame of the Goddess.

PM Modi, who stayed here last night at the Raj Bhavan, proceeded to Sangareddy district after the temple visit. Later, he launched projects worth Rs 6,800 crore and also address a rally.

Advertisement
Image: X/ @narendramodi

 

“Prayed for the good health, well being and prosperity of all Indians at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad,” said the prime minister in a post on X. 

Advertisement
Image: X/ @narendramodi

 

Image: X/ @narendramodi

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad which has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

Advertisement

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects, among others. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo