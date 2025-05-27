WATCH | PM Modi Recalls How Sardar Patel's Advice To Reclaim PoK Was Discarded in 1947, Blames Nehru’s Historic Mistake Behind 75 Years of Pak-sponsored Terror

In a charged rally in his home city Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over state-sponsored terrorism and accused previous Indian governments of historical inaction on Kashmir. Addressing the supporters in Gandhinagar as part of his first ever Gujarat tour since the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said that India is no longer dealing with a ‘proxy war’ but a full-fledged strategy of terrorism orchestrated by Pakistan.

‘No More A Proxy War’: PM Modi's Big Warning For Pakistan

“Until now, what we used to call a proxy war…but after what we witnessed post May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war,” PM Modi declared, referring to Operation Sindoor in which the Indian armed forces brought nine terrorist launchpads within Pakistan and PoK to dust in just 22 minutes to avenge the gruesome killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

“The slain terrorists were given state honours in Pakistan. The coffins of terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were wrapped in Pakistan’s national flag. Their army saluted them,” the Prime Minister said while calling it an ‘undeniable proof’ that terrorism is not a shadow operation anymore, but an open war strategy of Pakistan.

He also emphasised that although India seeks peace, not conflict, but continued provocations would meet with decisive retaliation from the Indian armed forces.

“We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want peace, we want progress. But also remember, this is also a land of warriors. When our peace is repeatedly disrupted, the country knows how to respond,” PM Modi roared.

PM Modi's jibe at Opposition

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at the opposition parties that asked for proofs of Indian surgical strikes on Pakistan back in 2016. He added, “During Operation Sindoor, we carried out strikes on nine terror camps and recorded everything on camera, so that no one back home ask for proof.”

While tearing into Pakistan’s support for terrorism, PM Modi also used the opportunity to criticise the historical inaction of Indian leadership post-Independence on the issue of Kashmir. He drew a sharp contrast between his administration’s tough stance against terrorism and what happened in 1947 after partition.

In an apparent dig at Congress and then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi spoke about how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s clear stance on how Indian forces should have gone all the way to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was ignored back in 1947 when Pakistan invaded Kashmir after partition. “If on that day, these Mujahideens were killed, if Sardar Patel's wish had been heeded, and our forces moved till we got PoK, we wouldn’t have endured 75 years of terrorism,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the rally in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar today.

