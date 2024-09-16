sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:22 IST, September 16th 2024

WATCH: Railway Department Employees Push Train Engine to Clear Crossing in UP's Bijnor

Reportedly, the railway staff had to take it upon themselves to push the engine to clear the Bijnor-Nagina railway crossing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The men were seen pushing the engine and moving it from the crossing area to help the people waiting on the other side to cross the road
The men were seen pushing the engine and moving it from the crossing area to help the people waiting on the other side to cross the road | Image: X
12:22 IST, September 16th 2024