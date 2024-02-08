English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

Watch: Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan, Speaks on Ram Mandir, Hails 'Jai Bhole Nath' Slogans in Gaya

Sanjay Dutt on Thursday during his Bihar trip offered prayers in Gaya’s Vishnupad Temple and performed ‘Pind Daan’ of his parents and ancestors.

Isha Bhandari
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan For His Parents, Speaks on Ram Mandir Inauguration, hails 'Jai Bhole Nath' slogans
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan For His Parents, Speaks on Ram Mandir Inauguration, hails 'Jai Bhole Nath' slogans | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Gaya: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday during his Bihar trip offered prayers in Gaya’s Vishnupad Temple and performed ‘Pind Daan’ of his parents and ancestors. 

Watch Sanjay Dutt Performing Pind Daan 

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the veteran actor can be seen sitting in the temple and following the instructions of the priest. 

Watch Sanjay Dutt Speaking on Ram Temple Inauguration 

As soon as Sanjay Dutt came outside the temple, Media mobbed the actor and questioned Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration. Responding to the same, Sanjay Dutt said,  "Bahot achhi baat hain (That's a very good thing)", and also hailed 'Jai Bhole Nath' slogans.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

