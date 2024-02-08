Advertisement

Gaya: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday during his Bihar trip offered prayers in Gaya’s Vishnupad Temple and performed ‘Pind Daan’ of his parents and ancestors.

Watch Sanjay Dutt Performing Pind Daan

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the veteran actor can be seen sitting in the temple and following the instructions of the priest.

#WATCH | Bihar | Actor Sanjay Dutt offered prayers at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya and performed 'Pind Daan' of his parents and ancestors today. pic.twitter.com/2j3Uz9hk5c — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

Watch Sanjay Dutt Speaking on Ram Temple Inauguration

As soon as Sanjay Dutt came outside the temple, Media mobbed the actor and questioned Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration. Responding to the same, Sanjay Dutt said, "Bahot achhi baat hain (That's a very good thing)", and also hailed 'Jai Bhole Nath' slogans.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar | "It is a good thing...I will definitely go," says actor Sanjay Dutt when asked about Ram Temple 'pranpratishtha' ceremony and if he will go to Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/LbBng8sLR4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024