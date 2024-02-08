Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:39 IST
Watch: Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan, Speaks on Ram Mandir, Hails 'Jai Bhole Nath' Slogans in Gaya
Sanjay Dutt on Thursday during his Bihar trip offered prayers in Gaya's Vishnupad Temple and performed 'Pind Daan' of his parents and ancestors.
Gaya: Actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday during his Bihar trip offered prayers in Gaya’s Vishnupad Temple and performed ‘Pind Daan’ of his parents and ancestors.
Watch Sanjay Dutt Performing Pind Daan
In the video shared by news agency ANI, the veteran actor can be seen sitting in the temple and following the instructions of the priest.
Watch Sanjay Dutt Speaking on Ram Temple Inauguration
As soon as Sanjay Dutt came outside the temple, Media mobbed the actor and questioned Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration. Responding to the same, Sanjay Dutt said, "Bahot achhi baat hain (That's a very good thing)", and also hailed 'Jai Bhole Nath' slogans.
