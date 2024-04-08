×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Video: Security Personnel Slaps Tourist Over Filming Reel Within Taj Mahal Premises

The video shared on social media shows the cop and the tourist having a physical scuffle.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Security personnel at Taj Mahal
Security Persoonel Slaps Tourist Over Filming Reel Within Taj Mahal Premises | WATCH | Image:X
New Delhi: In a recent incident at Taj Mahal, one of India’s most iconic tourist destinations, a heated exchange between a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer and a tourist escalated into a physical altercation on Satuday. The confrontation, captured on video and now circulating on social media, unfolded when the tourist allegedly attempted to shoot reel (a short video) within the monument premises, contravening the band on such activities.

The incident occcured around 2 pm near the 'Mehmankhana' area of the Taj Mahal, where visitors were attempting to record a video despite explicit prohibitions. 

According to reports, CISF officer Ramesh Chand intervened to enforce the ban, leading to a confrontation with the female tourist and her companions.

Despite warnings to cease recording, the tourists persisted, prompting the CISF officer to confiscate the mobile phone. This action sparked a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical. 

WATCH | The altercation at Taj Mahal

In the video footage, the tourist is seen pushing the officer, who then pushes her back, resulting in her falling to the ground. Undeterred, the tourist attempts to strike the officer again, while her companions intervene, pleading for the return of the phone.

Following the scuffle, one of the companions reported the incident to the CISF control room. In subsequent interrogation, Officer Chand stated that the tourists became aggressive and resorted to violence after being instructed not to record the video.

Authorities are currently reviewing the viral video along with CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the altercation. 

The Taj Mahal, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, imposes strict guidelines for visitors, urging compliance with regulations to preserve the monument's sanctity and heritage.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

