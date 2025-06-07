Watch: Splendid Video of Excited Passengers Boarding First Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Train

A video of passengers boarding the Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, has surfaced online.

A large number of passengers gathered at Srinagar station to board the train. The video shows the interiors of the train and passengers joyfully taking their seats.

This is the first Vande Bharat train operating between Katra and Srinagar.

Another video shared by news agency ANI offers a glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express as it crosses the Anji Khad Bridge. The spectacular visuals show excited passengers taking photos of the breathtaking scenery of the place from inside the train.

Historic Moment For Railway Connectivity in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Katra to Srinagar on Friday, marking a historic moment for railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. Shortly after the inauguration, the trains crossed the Chenab Bridge—the world’s highest railway bridge having a height of 359 meters (1,177 ft). The new service will significantly reduce travel time between Katra and Srinagar, from over six hours to just three.

The introduction of the two Vande Bharat trains is expected to strengthen the region’s syncretic culture by boosting religious tourism to Vaishno Devi. Additionally, new health and road infrastructure projects worth ₹2,400 crore aim to further enhance living standards in the region.