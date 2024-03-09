Advertisement

Mumbai: NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, speculated to face each other in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati tehsil on Friday.

Sunetra Pawar is the wife of Supriya Sule's cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who recently broke ranks with Sharad Pawar along with the support of NCP MLAs.

The video showed both the leaders smiling and shaking hands at the Kamleshwar temple in Baramati's Jalochi village.

#Watch | NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar on Friday met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati#NCP #SupriyaSule #Baramati #AjitPawar pic.twitter.com/pQTJOVXn4H — Republic (@republic)

In a statement later, Sunetra Pawar said that she always met "Supriya tai (elder sister in Marathi)" at the temple after offering prayers there, news agency PTI reported. "We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and Women's Day," Sunetra Pawar added.

Speculations has been rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit Pawar's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar.

The buzz in the Maharashtra political space began when Ajit Pawar hinted at fielding his wife against his cousin Sule. However, maintaining distance from announcing the candidates name, Pawar urged the Baramati voters to elect a ‘first timer.’