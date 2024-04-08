Watch | Tiger Sighting in Greater Noida Turns Out to Be Soft Toy

Advertisement

New Delhi: Residents of Paramount Golf Foreste in Greater Noida's Zeta area were sent into a frenzy on Saturday evening after a video purportedly showing a tiger lurking near the township sparked panic. Shailesh Modi, one of the residents, immediately alerted his friends and advised them to stay indoors, while also canceling his plans for an evening walk after dinner.

The video, widely circulated on social media, depicted a "tiger" peeping out from behind bushes near the railway tracks of the freight corridor. Concerned residents raised alarm bells, prompting a three-hour search operation by the forest department.

Advertisement

Watch | Crouching tiger in clip

Pramod Srivastava, the district forest officer, stated, "Some people deliberately made a video of the tiger and put it up on social media, claiming it may have strayed out of a nearby forest. We watched the video closely and realized it was actually a soft toy."

Despite slim chances of a tiger actually being in the vicinity, both forest department personnel and society guards meticulously combed the area. However, the search yielded no signs of the purported tiger, leading to the conclusion that it was a hoax.

Advertisement

Srivastava expressed frustration over the incident, highlighting the wastage of time and resources caused by such pranks. He emphasized the need to discourage such activities and announced that the forest department had initiated a probe to identify those responsible for placing the toy and creating the misleading video.

While the immediate threat was debunked, the incident serves as a reminder of the genuine concerns surrounding wildlife encounters in the region.

Advertisement

Last year, a leopard ventured into a society near the NTPC plant in Dadri, and recently, an adult male leopard strayed into a village in north Delhi, attacking residents.