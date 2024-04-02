×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Watch: Tiger’s Unexpected Encounter With Cow During Wildlife Safari in Rajasthan

The tiger, concealed in the bushes, pounces on the unsuspecting cow, sending it into a panic as it attempts to flee the scene.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Rajasthan
Tiger Attacks Cow During Wildlife Safari in Rajasthan | Image:X
New Delhi: The thrill of spotting a tiger in its natural habitat turned into a heart-stopping moment for tourists at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park when a tiger's unexpected encounter with a cow unfolded during a jungle safari over the weekend. Captured on camera by startled visitors, the video recently released by park officials on Instagram showcases the raw reality of wildlife interactions. As tourists enjoyed the scenic beauty of the park from their vehicle, the view was shattered by the sudden attack of a tiger on a cow walking along the path.

In the footage, the tiger, concealed in the bushes, pounces on the unsuspecting cow, sending it into a panic as it attempts to flee the scene. The abruptness of the encounter left many in shock. 

Watch the horrifying video in Ranthambore National Park

"Ranthambore Wildlife: Tiger's Unexpected Encounter with Cow Caught on Camera!" read the caption accompanying the viral video.

Since its release, the clip has garnered significant attention, amassing 37,000 views and a thousand likes. However, it also sparked a debate among viewers regarding the impact of human presence on wildlife habitats.

Some expressed concern over the encroachment of human activities on wildlife spaces, suggesting that such incidents are a result of habitat overcrowding. Others emphasized the need for tourists to respect the natural environment and provide space for animals to thrive without disturbance.

In response to criticism, one eyewitness clarified that the incident occurred suddenly, with the cow appearing unexpectedly in front of the vehicles. They asserted that there was ample space for the tiger to hunt and refuted claims of habitat overcrowding.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 16:10 IST

