English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Watch | Train Engine Catches Fire Near Gobindapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal District - More Details Here

A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district, Odisha, know more in details below

Rishi Shukla
Train Engine Catches Fire Near Gobindapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal District
Train Engine Catches Fire Near Gobindapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal District | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Odisha, February 22nd: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district, Odisha. The exact cause behind this alarming event remains unclear, raising questions about the safety protocols and infrastructure maintenance in the region.

According to initial reports, a train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, a location vital to the railway network in Dhenkanal district. The precise trigger for the fire is yet to be determined, leaving authorities puzzled about the circumstances leading to such event.

Advertisement

Upon receiving distress calls, emergency services came to action. Four fire tenders promptly rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent its escalation.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the electric connection in the affected area has been terminated, and the railway route has been temporarily closed off to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

 

Inputs: ANI

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo