Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:02 IST
Watch | Train Engine Catches Fire Near Gobindapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal District - More Details Here
A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district, Odisha, know more in details below
Odisha, February 22nd: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district, Odisha. The exact cause behind this alarming event remains unclear, raising questions about the safety protocols and infrastructure maintenance in the region.
According to initial reports, a train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, a location vital to the railway network in Dhenkanal district. The precise trigger for the fire is yet to be determined, leaving authorities puzzled about the circumstances leading to such event.
Upon receiving distress calls, emergency services came to action. Four fire tenders promptly rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent its escalation.
Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the electric connection in the affected area has been terminated, and the railway route has been temporarily closed off to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of passengers and railway personnel.
Inputs: ANI
