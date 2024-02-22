Advertisement

Odisha, February 22nd: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district, Odisha. The exact cause behind this alarming event remains unclear, raising questions about the safety protocols and infrastructure maintenance in the region.

According to initial reports, a train engine caught fire near Gobindapur, a location vital to the railway network in Dhenkanal district. The precise trigger for the fire is yet to be determined, leaving authorities puzzled about the circumstances leading to such event.

Upon receiving distress calls, emergency services came to action. Four fire tenders promptly rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and prevent its escalation.

#WATCH | Odisha: A train engine caught fire near Gobindapur in Joranda Road railway station in Dhenkanal district. The reason behind the train catching the fire is unclear. Four fire tenders reached the spot. The electric connection has been shut down in that area and that route… pic.twitter.com/nFIr7086qQ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the electric connection in the affected area has been terminated, and the railway route has been temporarily closed off to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of passengers and railway personnel.

Inputs: ANI



