Ayodhya: As India gears up for the grand consecration ceremony/ pran pratistha of Ram Lalla's idol at Ran Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, emotinal visuals have emerged from the holy city as people throng to welcome Lord Ram.

In a poignant moment filled with nostalgia and spiritual fervor, veteran leaders Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara looked emotional as they gathered ahead of the much-anticipated Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The two influential figures, who played pivotal roles during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, were visibly moved by the significance of the occasion. As they hugged each other within the premises of Ram Mandir, their eyes were filled with tears.

Uma Bharti, a key architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, shared an emotional hug with Sadhvi Rithambara, a prominent spiritual leader known for her unwavering commitment to the cause. Their embrace symbolized not only a personal connection but also the shared journey of devotion and dedication that has spanned decades.

Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Rithambara hugging each other

The "Pran Pratistha" of Ram Lalla's idol will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 guests. The ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address the gathering which includes seers and prominent personalities.