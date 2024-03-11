Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Delhi's Janpath, Watch Video

Heavy smoke was seen rising out of a DTC bus, travelling in the Janpath Road area today

Reported by: Digital Desk
DTC Bus emitting smoke | Image:ANI
Advertisement

New Delhi: A DTC bus was seen emitting heavy smoke on Delhi's Janpath Road on Monday, March 11. The bus was stopped after it came into notice.  

 

 

(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited) 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:00 IST