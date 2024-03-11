Updated March 11th, 2024 at 10:00 IST
BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Delhi's Janpath, Watch Video
Heavy smoke was seen rising out of a DTC bus, travelling in the Janpath Road area today
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
DTC Bus emitting smoke | Image:ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: A DTC bus was seen emitting heavy smoke on Delhi's Janpath Road on Monday, March 11. The bus was stopped after it came into notice.
(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)
Advertisement
Published March 11th, 2024 at 10:00 IST