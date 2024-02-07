English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:50 IST

VIDEO: Group of Men Paste ‘Temple’ Poster over Gyanvapi Signboard in Varanasi

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing of a plea against the district court order, allowing puja inside the Gyanvapi complex

Digital Desk
A video has surfaced where a group of men can be seen pasting a ‘mandir’ poster over a signboard that has ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ written on it
A video has surfaced where a group of men can be seen pasting a ‘mandir’ poster over a signboard that has ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ written on it | Image:X
Varanasi: A day after the Varanasi District Court gave permission to Hindus to offer prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi complex, a video has now surfaced from Varanasi where a group of men can be seen pasting a ‘mandir’ poster over a signboard that has ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ written on it. The signboard seemingly directs towards the Gyanvapi complex.

On Wednesday, the court allowed Hindus permission to perform puja in the Gyanvapi basement.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing of a plea against the district court order, allowing puja inside the Gyanvapi complex. After the matter was sent to the registrar, the apex court asked Muslim side to approach the high court over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Hindu side has welcomed the court verdict.

“We welcome the court's decision. We will follow all the rituals for puja. Darshan will begin for common people after a few days,” they stated.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:47 IST

