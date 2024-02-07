Advertisement

New Delhi: While flight operations continue to be disrupted in parts of North India and Delhi-NCR amid bad weather conditions and low visibility owing to dense fog, visuals have now emerged of passengers of a delayed flight staying upbeat by singing devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram inside a flight. Amid devotional tunes and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the devotees of Ram Lalla were heard singing about their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

In the videos that have emerged, the passengers are seen to sing praises of Lord Ram in a jubilant mood, a welcome change from the earlier visuals of distressed air passengers hassled over long waits at airports or stuck inside aircrafts for hours.

