English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Delayed Flight? This VIRAL Video of Passengers Aboard a Plane Will Warm Your Heart Amid Fog Delay

Amid devotional tunes, chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the passengers were heard singing about their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Srinwanti Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: While flight operations continue to be disrupted in parts of North India and Delhi-NCR amid bad weather conditions and low visibility owing to dense fog, visuals have now emerged of passengers of a delayed flight staying upbeat by singing devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram inside a flight. Amid devotional tunes and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the devotees of Ram Lalla were heard singing about their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

Amid devotional tunes and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the devotees of Ram Lalla were heard singing about their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22 | Image: Republic
the passengers are seen to sing praises of Lord Ram in a jubilant mood | Image: Republic

In the videos that have emerged, the passengers are seen to sing praises of Lord Ram in a jubilant mood, a welcome change from the earlier visuals of distressed air passengers hassled over long waits at airports or stuck inside aircrafts for hours.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World9 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives9 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement