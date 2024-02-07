Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:57 IST
Delayed Flight? This VIRAL Video of Passengers Aboard a Plane Will Warm Your Heart Amid Fog Delay
Amid devotional tunes, chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the passengers were heard singing about their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: While flight operations continue to be disrupted in parts of North India and Delhi-NCR amid bad weather conditions and low visibility owing to dense fog, visuals have now emerged of passengers of a delayed flight staying upbeat by singing devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram inside a flight. Amid devotional tunes and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the devotees of Ram Lalla were heard singing about their impending trip to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.
In the videos that have emerged, the passengers are seen to sing praises of Lord Ram in a jubilant mood, a welcome change from the earlier visuals of distressed air passengers hassled over long waits at airports or stuck inside aircrafts for hours.
Published January 20th, 2024 at 12:12 IST
