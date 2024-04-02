×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Watch: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop at Delhi's Rajpur Road, Accident Caught on Cam

The accused driver, who's a lawyer by profession, has been arrested; Delhi Police has however said that accused was not intoxicated when the accident took place

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
The incident, which reportedly took place at Delhi's Rajpur Road on Sunday, left five people injured
The incident, which reportedly took place at Delhi's Rajpur Road on Sunday, left five people injured | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A horrific CCTV footage of an accident on Delhi's Rajpur Road has surfaced online, which is going viral. The incident, which reportedly took place on Sunday, left five people injured. According to Delhi police, the accused driver is a lawyer. During the time of the accident, he was accompanied by his wife. The accused has reportedly been arrested by the police.

The video footage shows a speeding white car suddenly ramming into a popular kachori shop when some customers were eating kachori gathered outside the shop. The forceful collision of the car with the shop’s entrance led some people to be flanked away. The video further shows people writhing in pain due to the impact of the collision.

Additionally, the video also shows that a few seconds after the car's collision, people nearby came forward to help the injured.

Elaborating on the accident, Delhi Police has junked any angle of driver intoxication during the mishap. Stating that the accused was not drunk,  police officials have further informed that the accident happened as he accidentally lost control of his car.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:01 IST

