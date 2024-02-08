Advertisement

Viral: Meet the family posing for a picture with the biggest and most dangerous reptile on the planet—just when we thought the 'stupid selfies list' could hold any more nominations. Pictures and a video of a mother holding her daughter, smiling, posing, and taking pictures with a roadside crocodile have surfaced on X, formerly Twitter.

The footage shows a woman taking careless pictures only a few meters away from the beast's teeth, seemingly unfazed by it. In the social media video, young cyclists were seen riding along the road and shooting photos of a crocodile that appears by chance on the side of the road. A family enters the gathering in between. The mother holding her daughter stands in front of the crocodile as the father seems like he's shooting pictures. Internet users became furious as the video went viral. "What explains this behavior by desi parents?" they asked.

Advertisement

What explains this behavior by desi parents? pic.twitter.com/Jgm32R87jN — Ram (@ramprasad_c) January 8, 2024

Crocodiles can move quite quickly across short distances, even when they are not in water. Their razor-sharp teeth and incredibly strong jaws may tear through flesh. Therefore, it seems like a terribly stupid idea to try to take a selfie with a crocodile. However, individuals attempt to pull off a variety of extremely foolish stunts in an attempt to capture the ideal social media moment.