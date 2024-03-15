Water Crisis Forces Bengaluru Back to Work From Home, Online Classes

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Amidst a dire water crisis in Bengaluru, residents are grappling with unprecedented challenges ranging from working from home to even using public toilets in malls. The severity of the situation has prompted individuals across different neighbourhoods to resort to innovative measures in order to cope.

Despite efforts such as water harvesting systems in high-rise apartments, many find themselves increasingly dependent on water tankers for their daily necessities. This dependency has necessitated strict rationing of water usage, forcing residents to adopt measures like ordering food from restaurants and limiting bathing to alternate days.

In response to the water scarcity gripping Bengaluru, eateries are contemplating the adoption of disposable cups, glasses, and plates as a means to reduce water consumption.

The impact of Bengaluru's water crisis extends to educational institutions. In response to the urgent water shortage, a coaching centre in the city took the decision to shift its classes online for a week, citing an 'emergency' situation. Similarly, a school located on Bannerghatta Road temporarily closed its premises and shifted to online classes.

As the water crisis persists and temperatures soar in Bengaluru, residents are adopting new methods to conserve water amidst the challenging circumstances. One of the residents of KR Puram, highlighted the dilemma faced by many individuals, acknowledging the difficulty of forgoing daily showers in the sweltering heat. However, with water scarcity becoming increasingly severe, residents find themselves compelled to adopt measures such as bathing on alternate days.