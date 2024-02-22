Updated September 26th, 2021 at 20:37 IST
Water level of Manjara river in Maha's Latur rises after heavy rains
Heavy rainfall in Latur district in Maharashtra over the past few days has caused the water level of the Manjara river to rise, with the local administration warning the people living along it to stay alert and not to venture into water.
District collector Prithviraj B P on Sunday visited Bhadgaon, Ramjanpur, Omarga, Shivani, Bhatkheda, Bori and several other villages located along the Manjara river and took stock of the situation.
The local unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the next few days.
The farmers, whose crops have been damaged due to rising water level, should apply online for insurance, the collector said.
Published September 26th, 2021 at 20:37 IST
