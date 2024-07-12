sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 16:04 IST, July 12th 2024

Water Pumped Out from Affected Areas in Delhi's Bawana, Repair Work On

Water has been pumped out from the affected areas of Bawana in outer Delhi and officials are on-site to monitor the repair work on the Munak canal

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Water has been pumped out from the affected areas of Bawana in outer Delhi and officials are on-site to monitor the repair work on the Munak canal
Water has been pumped out from the affected areas of Bawana in outer Delhi and officials are on-site to monitor the repair work on the Munak canal | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

16:04 IST, July 12th 2024