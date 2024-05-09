Advertisement

Bengaluru: A woman techie seeking a service for the water purifier at her home, had a harrowing time when the technician who arrived at her residence sexually abused her.

The 30-year-old resident of Begur in southeast Bengaluru wanted to get the water purifier reinstalled so she had raised a service request with the manufacturer on May 4. But she ended up calling the service provider the next day and raised another complaint, when the service guy didn’t turn up.

Advertisement

After finding the techie alone at the house, the technician took advantage of the situation and sexually abused her. After the accused landed at her doorstep, she let him in and went to do chores in the kitchen. That’s when the accused sneaked in from behind and groped her.

Astounded by his actions, the victim shouted at him and warned him of dire consequences. Undeterred, the culprit kept advancing towards her and started touching her inappropriately.

Advertisement

She pushed him out of the kitchen and locked herself in. Seeking help, she immediately called one of her friends who lived nearby.

Soon her friend’s husband arrived at the scene, a scuffle between him and the technician followed. Her friend’s husband beat him up with a stick, which left the accused bleeding profusely. The accused immediately fled the house, leaving behind his equipment that he had brought to the house.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint against the accused with Begur police.

The accused was nabbed by the police on Wednesday and subjected him to questioning.

Advertisement

A case under IPC Section 354 A (sexual harassment) has been registered against him and further investigation is under way.

