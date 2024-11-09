Published 16:12 IST, November 9th 2024
Water Quality of Ganga in UP Deteriorating Due To Discharge of Sewage: National Green Tribunal
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the water quality in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating because of the discharge of sewage.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Water quality of Ganga in UP deteriorating due to discharge of sewage: NGT | Image: PTI
16:12 IST, November 9th 2024