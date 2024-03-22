×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Water Storage in Country’s Key Reservoirs at Just 38% Ahead of Summer Season: Official Data

Ahead of the summer season, the live storage capacity in India's 150 primary reservoirs stands at just 38 per cent of their total capacity, which is less than the last decade's average for the same period, according to data.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
World Water Day 2024
Water Storage in Country’s Key Reservoirs at Just 38% Ahead of Summer Season: Official Data | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the summer season, the live storage capacity in India's 150 primary reservoirs stands at just 38 per cent of their total capacity, which is less than the last decade's average for the same period, according to data.

Cities like Bengaluru are already grappling with a shortfall of around 500 million litres of water per day (MLD), against a demand of 2,600 MLD.

Advertisement

Karnataka, among other states, registered lower storage levels compared to the same period last year, according to the weekly bulletin by the Central Water Commission.

Bengaluru hosts 14,000 borewells with 6,900 of them having dried up. Water bodies have either been encroached upon or have dried up. The city requires 2,600 MLD of water, out of which 1,470 MLD is sourced from the Cauvery River and 650 MLD from borewells, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had told reporters.

Advertisement

Several other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (two combined projects in both states), and Tamil Nadu, also reported lower storage levels compared to last year.

The total live storage capacity of these 150 reservoirs is 178.784 BCM, which accounts for about 69.35 per cent of the nation's total live storage capacity estimated at 257.812 billion cubic metres, according to official data.

Advertisement

According to the reservoir storage bulletin on Thursday, the live storage available in these reservoirs is 67.591 BCM, representing 38 per cent of their total live storage capacity.

However, during the corresponding period last year, the live storage available was 80.557 BCM, with an average of 72.396 BCM over the past decade.

Advertisement

Thus, the current live storage in these 150 reservoirs amounts to 84 per cent of the storage during the same period last year and 93 per cent of the average storage over the past decade.

"The overall storage position in the country is lower than the corresponding period last year and also falls short of the average storage over the past ten years for the same period," stated the bulletin.

Advertisement

The Southern region, which includes states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, monitors 42 reservoirs with a total live storage capacity of 53.334 BCM.

As of the Reservoir Storage Bulletin dated 21.03.2024, the total live storage available in these reservoirs is 12.287 BCM, which constitutes 23 per cent of their total live storage capacity.

Advertisement

This marks a decrease compared to the storage levels during the corresponding period last year (39 per cent) and the average storage over the past ten years (32 per cent).

Thus, the current storage levels in the Southern region are lower than those observed during the same period last year and also fall below the average storage over the past ten years. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 landing

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers

ABD lambasts Dhoni

a few seconds ago
Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

4 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

5 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

6 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

6 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

8 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

8 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

8 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

10 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

10 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

11 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

13 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

14 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

22 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

24 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

28 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo